To the Editor:
Common lore presents Athens as a bastion of liberality in a statewide ocean of conservatism – Camelot on the hill – reiterated positively by those presumably liberal, denigrated by those presumably conservative.
The Visitors Bureau would like to “keep Athens funky,” anticipating your assistance.
While a large percentage of Athenians are liberal and uniquely funky, with many far more progressive than they know or might admit, few honestly examine how politically funky Athens is.
Conservatism exhibits caution if not aversion to change. Maintaining the status quo is conservative by default, as is progression in geologic time.
If Athenians paid closer attention, they would quickly realize liberalism has by no means invaded core Athens institutions, its bureaucratic halls decked with closet conservatives performing hourly in liberal drag.
Unfortunately, and this is the funk few Athenians care to acknowledge, a primarily conservative posture can easily be swept into a seat of prominence by simply rubbing shoulders with a few liberal ideas and conducting the equivalent of gender reassignment at the Board of Elections.
Insidious and destructive, this is the point source of much that Athens isn’t and consistently fails to become.
City Hall certainly isn’t of liberal mind, no better evidenced than by the near scuttling of a 40-year-old recycling effort last May, which would have ceded overnight a not-for-profit and millions of investment dollars to private interests at a fire-sale rate, along with relegating nearly 40 employees to the unemployment line.
Even acknowledgment of this failure rang hollow, yielding “the process was flawed,” a service-safety director falling on his sword, and a mayor taking no responsibility for what was orchestrated with his consent from within his own offices.
Certainly the fabric from which the mayor’s jib is cut has been long evident, whether the willful deceit of an electorate throughout the summer of 2016 or the “new direction” taken upon firing the Code Enforcement director several months earlier.
This proved the same as the old direction, perpetuating lax rental property code enforcement and serving only the interests of landlords, often to the exclusion of tenant safety.
If that doesn’t jar the barnacles from sedentary illusions of Athenian administrative liberality, travel a few minutes to the Athens City School District.
There, a school board continues to support a superintendent with whom they set sail on an $82 million new schools program, completely bereft of any knowledge of the zero-energy sea change taking place all around them over the last decade.
That vacuum included neighboring Kentucky’s statewide overhaul and national leadership in the field. Apparently the superintendent’s doctorate in education wasn’t liberal enough as to include a semester of Kentuckian, nor were board members liberally or professionally inquisitive enough as to surf the Internet or thumb through any industry periodicals.
Simply put, despite all the pretense, in no way, shape or form is Athens anywhere remotely as liberal at any administrative or advisory level as many would like the electorate to believe.
In truth, this long-running fiction has lulled a community into complacency, fostering rich opportunity for closet conservatives to roam freely.
This year, Athens has a November option to restore some of its faded pro-activism and progressive conscience, lending to a community’s greater involvement in time-critical solutions to global problems.
That option can’t be exercised by voting a straight democratic ticket.
Todd Swearingen
Guysville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.