To the editor:

As a man with a rudimentary understanding of biology and the processes associated with human reproduction, I have long understood that life, at least in a mechanical sense, begins at conception. All the same, as a responsible citizen and an ardent civil libertarian, I also understand that a woman’s decision to carry her pregnancy to term, or not, is none of my business. For that same reason, except in limited and extraordinary circumstances, her decision is (and should be) beyond proper governmental authority.

It is the pregnancy itself that endows every such woman with the singular perspective that makes any and all arguments to the contrary irrelevant. That’s why I support full and comprehensive abortion rights in every state, county, and local jurisdiction of this nation, the Land of the Free. Case closed.

Eliot Kalman

Athens

