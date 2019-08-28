To the Editor:
The time remaining in President Trump’s term is short, and he is not likely to be reelected. The majority of votes are available in the House of Representatives to impeach Trump. However, a super majority of 66 votes is not available in the Senate for his conviction. If the vote for conviction failed, Trump would claim that he was exonerated. It is unlikely but if he were convicted Vice President Mike Pence would probably pardon him. Trump would go free. His presidency would have been profitable.
Extensive well-publicized open hearings in committees of the House of Representatives will inform all of our citizens of President Trump’s criminal activity. The hearings in the Judicial Committee will be the same as to developing Articles of Impeachment. But there will be no vote on impeachment. Other key committees that plan to hold open hearings soon are Intelligence, Oversight and Reform, Financial Services and Ethics.
When he leaves office in January 2021, Trump and his cohort could be indicted, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison. The Democratic president would not pardon them. Therefore, it is my opinion that it is better to not try to impeach Trump now.
Albert A. Gabel
Professor Emeritus
Ohio State University
Dublin, Ohio
