To the editor,
Why aren’t the press even a little bit curious to learn the identity of the law-enforcement officer who shot an unarmed woman (an Air Force veteran) in the face during what under any other time would’ve been considered by the mainstream media a “peaceful protest“? Why is that officer not being vilified, denigrated, and prosecuted, his or her house surrounded by protesters?
Rhetorical question, Farley, we all know the answer ...
Neal Lee
Albany, Ohio
