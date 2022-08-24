To the editor:
Last week, the Republicans on the Board of Elections (BOE) voted their politics instead of following election law by voting against adding Tanya Conrath to the ballot for Ohio’s 94th House District race, resulting in a 2-2 tie.
Clearly, they are so afraid that Conrath will beat Jay Edwards that they ignored their ethical and legal obligation to vote for her proposal to be a candidate.
Then, on Monday, neither Republican showed up for a special meeting of the BOE where the issue was scheduled to be voted on again. The next step is to send the documentation to our hyper-partisan Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and could end up in the Ohio Supreme Court. What a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.
Their role was simple. Check that the applicant’s paperwork is correct, complete, and submitted on time. If yes, the name goes on the ballot. If no, it doesn’t. All was correct.
In contrast, Conrath and the Democratic Central Committee chairs and secretaries of the four counties in the 94th Ohio House District followed the letter of the law, R.C. 3513.31(B), after the sole Democratic candidate who was on the primary ballot withdrew and Conrath agreed to take his place. She met the deadlines, which is a fact that both Republicans on the BOE publicly acknowledged.
A reminder to Aundrea Carpenter-Colvin and Gary Van Meter — the BOE is not a political entity. You can vote for or against a candidate at the ballot box, but not as a BOE member. Your job as a BOE member is to make sure that voters can choose the qualified candidates of their choice.
I understand why they’re afraid.
Conrath is qualified and will make a stellar state representative. Born and raised in Athens, with roots that go back five generations, her deep commitment to our region shows in everything she does. She is an Athens attorney, businesswoman, and community and statewide leader.
She has dedicated countless hours as a board member for a multitude of local non-profits including the My Sister’s Place, Planned Parenthood, The Athens Foundation, The Dairy Barn Arts Center, Acenet, and Bluedot Co-Working (the Athens Armory project). These organizations know what everyone who has met her knows — she is whip-smart, strategic, collaborative, hard-working, true to her word, and passionate about lifting up the people in Southeast Ohio.
Conrath has spent her career finding ways to bring money, resources, jobs, and programs to our region. She led Governor Ted Strickland’s Ohio Skills Bank initiative in an eight-county region that brought together business and post-secondary education partners to identify workforce needs, win grants, and lobby state government to invest in our region.
During her tenure at Ohio University, Conrath supported local entrepreneurs at TechGROWTH Ohio and then as the associate director of the Innovation Center, the University’s award-winning rural business incubator. Along with being the co-owner of Matthew Sweeney Appraisals, a real estate appraisal business, she also spent seven years at Tri-County Adult Career Center focused on workforce development and was the inaugural director for Leadership Athens County.
Mark my words: Tanya Conrath will be on the ballot November 8. The Secretary of State will issue an opinion to break the 2-2 BOE tie in the coming weeks. According to both Ohio law and public policy, the Ohio Supreme Court doctrine favoring free and competitive elections are on her side.
The Republican hyper-partisan politics that tries to control us and even who we can vote for must end. Stay tuned.
Solveig Spjeldnes
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.