To the editor,
I am writing today to express my opinion regarding OU students returning for on-campus classes this fall. Athens has only recently dropped from a level two COVID-19 alert. I hate to place all of the blame on the shoulders of OU students, but the vast majority of active cases are in the 20-29 age group, signaling to me that this recent spike is most likely due to the activities of students in town.
Even without blaming OU students for the spike in cases, it just stands to reason that we would be in a much better position with less bodies living and moving around town. If there are less people, then I would have to assume that there would be less opportunities for spread of the virus.
I am just wondering. WHY? Why bring students back on campus at all? I mean, realistically it’s because we rely on them and their spending to keep our town afloat but if the university is just going to end up returning to online classes anyway, why even bother? Is there a plan to manage the spike that will inevitably happen after parties? Because if you think OU students are not going to have large parties then you are confused because I have been here all summer and that is what has been happening all summer long.
We do not have the medical structures in place to support large numbers of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and a such, I do not believe that bringing undergraduates back on campus in a second phase this fall is the best option for Athens.
Joanna Kuhn
Athens, Ohio
