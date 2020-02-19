To the Editor:
Contrary to popular belief, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 309 W. Union St. is not closing.
Wait! What do you mean? There has been a flurry of press about a re-use store closing, right?
Yes, there is an organization that is closing its doors – ReUse Industries. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, however, is open and not going anywhere anytime soon.
The ReStore, a fundraising arm of Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio (HFHSEO), has been in business since 2011. In that span of nine years, the ReStore has established itself as the “go-to” for used hardware, building supplies and furniture thrift in Athens. To date, the Athens ReStore has contributed over $600,000 to HFHSEO’s mission to end substandard housing in southeast Ohio and recently rang up their 100,000th customer!
While the staff at HFHSEO regrets the closing of ReUse Industries, we are NOT that nonprofit, and have never been associated with them. The ReStore will continue to serve the southeast Ohio community for many years to come. We thank you for your unwavering support.
Molly Blair
Director of ReStore Operations
West Union Street
Athens
