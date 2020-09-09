Your Letters

To the editor,

The U.S. military personnel who served in Vietnam during the war, including myself, were on the losing side, but we/they were not losers. Though, in addition to the military and government of Vietnam, it was this country’s “leaders,” in civvies and in uniform, who spent the war in Washington and at the Pentagon, who might accurately be styled as losers.

I must admit, though, that yes, there were other American losers: the mothers and fathers, the wives and children, the sisters and brothers, and the so many others, who saw their loved ones and friends leave whole, returning in a lesser condition, some in grievously lesser conditions; truly, everyone in this country lost in that war.

But those who honorably served our country, in the swamps, seas, and skies of Vietnam, every one of them, but particularly those injured or killed, were and are heroes; in no way are or were they losers.

Sincerely,

Eliot Kalman

Athens, Ohio

