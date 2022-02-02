To the editor:

I’m concerned about what is happening in Ukraine. The headlines suggest that a Russian invasion is imminent. U.S. citizens are advised to leave because there will be no rescue.

Why aren’t we doing more to support our Ukrainian allies? I hate being part of a powerful country that only meddles in other countries when it can benefit someone financially. Many of us would hope that a strong front would be demonstrated in support of humanitarianism. Otherwise what is the point of messing with other countries at all?

Of course we can’t solve all problems but we could do more to reach out to our Ukrainian friends.

Mariah Waring

Athens, Ohio

