Your Letters

Your Letters

To the editor,

After watching video presentations by House presenters at the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, it is clear what a debt we owe to the brave Capitol police at their own peril in holding Capitol rioters at bay.

What violence that could have occurred without their courage is unimaginable.

Our President and everyone should recognize and honor these men and women defenders of democracy with a ceremony or medals of heroism or some formal declaration of gratitude we all owe to them.

Susan B. West

Athens, Ohio

Recommended for you

Load comments