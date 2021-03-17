To the editor,
I couldn’t help thinking of Duane Nellis when I read about Andrea Sahouri, the Des Moines Register reporter arrested and pepper-sprayed while covering a racial justice protest in Iowa last spring. Sahouri was acquitted by a jury last week, but that doesn’t erase the harm of putting a reporter on trial for reporting something uncomfortable. In a free society, we don’t arrest reporters and put them on trial for doing their job.
Of course, Nellis hasn’t tried to get anyone arrested. But his heavy-handed response to Athens NEWS reporting about OU Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration Deb Shaffer is an eerie parallel. It’s an attack on journalists for reporting uncomfortable news. Shaffer is one of the architects of OU’s effort to balance the budget by slashing faculty and lower-paid workers. Meanwhile, top administrators receive outsize salaries and six-figure bonuses.
After the News published its Feb. 26 article, Nellis and two other university officials called the editors to accuse them of violating journalistic ethics. He then followed up with an op-ed castigating The NEWS for its reporting. His response reads like an effort to cast higher-ups as innocent victims as they pass out reams of pink slips.
The NEWS reported that Shaffer apparently doesn’t live in Ohio and that she owns a second home in Florida. That matters because it means she might not be invested in our town and region. It’s easier to eliminate people’s livelihoods from Pittsburgh and then fly to Florida.
We have a stake in how OU uses our tax and tuition dollars and how those decisions are made. When those decisions are made from afar, it’s an apt metaphor for administrators being out of touch with the public purpose of an institution founded to create an educated citizenry.
A university is at its best when it trains professionals well, as when it teaches journalists to pursue a story to its end. That high-quality training now angers and embarrasses university officials. Nellis was quick to call the investigation intrusive. But he failed to mention journalists’ duty to “Be vigilant and courageous about holding those with power accountable...” and to “Recognize a special obligation to serve as watchdogs over public affairs and government.” As a citizen and taxpayer, I appreciate that kind of accountability.
Jason Heinrich
Athens, Ohio
