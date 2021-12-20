To the editor:

Maybe it’s time to talk about something completely different. I had an amazing experience early in November. I was returning from Menards on the freeway where it parallels the Hocking River when I saw a 20-foot waterspout.

I was just thinking how the Big Ditch was getting pretty again after so many years, with its sandbars and tentative wiggles when my eyeballs sighted this whirlwind touching the water and going up like a funnel. It was mostly air, with only just enough water whirling around inside to make it visible. Then after a second or two it collapsed.

This is not a made-up story. It actually happened and got me thinking about magical Athens, which has always been a special place with a special feeling about it. I am fairly sure that the surveyors who chose this site saw what was special here way back in the 1790s. Athens, the old saying goes, is not the real world, but maybe that’s a good thing. There is a feeling of being protected from the slings and arrows here.

As for the whirlwind, it’s just possible that the river deity who governs the Hocking heard me thinking good things about the river and wanted to show appreciation and return the compliment by showing me something highly unusual and, to me, magical.

Dane McCarthy

Millfield, Ohio

