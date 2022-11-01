To the editor:
Why is Jill Thompson paying someone $95,000 a year to work from his home in Ashtabula County?
This person is drawing a salary, insurance, retirement, and other benefits courtesy of our taxpayers while not having to pay any local taxes to our community. As the Athens City Auditor, this concerns me a great deal and it should concern you, too. Income tax is the primary source of revenue for the city so that we can provide critical services like police and fire.
It is well-known that Ms. Thompson has had a difficult time holding on to staff and that critical functions have slipped through the cracks, including applying to the state for reimbursement for public defender costs for our municipal court. Is hiring someone who lives four hours away who won’t actually be in the office the answer? She even asked the Commissioner’s to put him up in a hotel when he occasionally visits the county he works for.
If Ric Wasserman is elected County Auditor, I know he will hire his key staff from our community and make sure that they are available to the taxpayers. Strengthening our communities has been his focus all along. He’s helped our schools by focusing on collecting delinquent property taxes and raised new revenue by using the Land Bank to get abandoned properties back on the tax rolls.
Let’s get the County Auditor’s office back on track – end the constant turnover and keep our tax dollars in Athens County. Let’s elect Ric Wasserman for Athens County Auditor.
Kathy Hecht
Athens
