Even though the Ohio 94th Legislative District races are uncontested in the August primary, I intend to vote. I will vote because primaries are important. Usually, primaries attract only voters with extreme agendas (whatever that might be). Voters in the middle where most of us are, stay home. This is no way to keep a democracy healthy. A civil exchange of ideas and a fully participating electorate lead to the outcome of elections being the will of the majority of citizens. I urge everyone to register to vote by July 5 and go to the polls on August 2. We owe it to ourselves to make our voices heard.

Helen King

Athens

