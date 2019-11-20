To the Editor:
I would like to express the deepest gratitude to the voters of Athens County for their support in the general election earlier this month. For the past several weeks, I and many volunteers have been out in the community speaking with groups and individuals, and the support for libraries throughout all of the communities in the county is truly inspirational.
With the passage of the levy, you can expect the work we’ve undertaken over the last five years to continue: with improved facilities, restoration of services that were cut after the financial crisis in 2009, new materials replacing outdated materials on our shelves, and the smiling faces of our staff who are here to help you find whatever information you need to make your life and the community as a whole better. We will also be speaking with members of our communities again soon as we work on a new strategic plan over the next year.
There is no better investment of tax dollars than the services the library provides to all of our residents and all of our communities, and we are looking forward to continuing to demonstrate that over the next five years. Thank you again for your continued support.
Nick Tepe
Athens County Public Libraries Director
