To the editor,
I’m 75 and never had a problem voting until 2016 when I needed a certified birth certificate. I went to the mall with a copy of birth certificate, expired passport, city photo ID, property tax receipts, and utility bills, none of which qualified.
A certified copy of my birth certificate is required. I was told to go to the health department to pick one up. I called the health department only to find it would cost me $22.
This is a clear case of voter suppression. Many people cannot afford $22 just to vote. I have voted most every election since 1968 and it was always a breeze. When republicans took over the state everything changed.
I voted for Nixon and Reagan. I will never vote for a Republican again. No wonder Trump is against voting by mail. I will wait for my mail-in ballot which I expect to be mailed to my registered address where I have lived and voted from for the last 43 years.
Ron Linker
Millfield, Ohio
