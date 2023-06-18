To the Editor:

Voting no on Issue 1 protects our freedoms and majority rule. For more than a century, Ohio citizens have been able to pass an amendment to the state Constitution with a simple majority of votes. Issue 1 threatens majority rule and allows only 40% of voters to stop proposals that are supported by 60%. The Constitution belongs to the people of Ohio, and we have a right to amend it with a popular majority. We must all do our civic duty and vote no on Issue 1 this August.


  

