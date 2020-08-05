To the editor,
President Trump, on July 30 on Twitter, suggested postponing the presidential election due to the pandemic. Immediately, both Republican and Democratic political leaders pointed out that Trump lacks legal authority to postpone the election, and that no U.S. presidential election has ever been postponed, not even during the Civil War.
However, the upcoming election can still get undermined by people who oppose democracy.
Delaying an election because of the pandemic is something that might be done in a country like China. In fact, the government of Hong Kong (which is controlled by China) has recently announced an election delay due to the pandemic. US Secretary of State Pompeo has criticized it, saying that there is “no valid reason” for the delay and that it is “likely, therefore, that Hong Kong will never again be able to vote – for anything or anyone,” and he has called for “free and fair elections” to be held “in a manner that reflects the will and aspirations of the Hong Kong people” (thehill.com, Aug. 2, 2020).
Since the Trump administration says that about Hong Kong, but also suggests delaying the U.S. election, it is clear that all Americans should sit up and pay attention.
On July 30 on Twitter, Trump repeated his incorrect claim about mail-in voting. He had claimed that absentee voting is safe from fraud because it requires voters to go through a “very strict” verification process that is the “equivalent of going to a voting machine, or maybe even sometimes better” (NBC Chicago, June 19, 2020).
However, the process is the same for absentee and mail-in ballots (factcheck.org, Aug. 2, 2020). Although Trump claims that mail-in voting is not safe from fraud, in fact there is “no evidence of widespread fraud” according to “numerous nationwide and state-level studies” (bbc.com, Aug. 2, 2020). The research has shown that voter fraud is very rare (brennancenter.org, Aug. 2, 2020).
The upcoming election can go smoothly if most of us request our absentee ballots long before Nov. 3.
You can request your ballot now, via your county Board of Elections or the following website.
Voting early reduces the chance of lines at the polls and helps avoid overburdening the postal service close to Election Day.
Let’s all do our part to make sure that the upcoming election will be a free and fair one that reflects the will and aspirations of all American citizens.
Alyssa Bernstein
Athens, Ohio
