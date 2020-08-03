To the editor,
No one should be forced to choose between protecting their health and participating in our democracy by voting.
That’s the choice many people will face during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
In five states all voting is done by mail. In Ohio, any voter can vote absentee by mail.
There is no more fraud when voting is by mail than when voting is done at the polls. In each, registration to vote and a valid signature is required.
Planning to allow for all eligible voters to vote by mail in the rest of the states must start soon. In May, the House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act which includes $3.6 billion in funding for states to implement mail-in voting, expanded early voting and reforms to allow safety at the poll during the pandemic.
Voting by mail will prevent voters from standing in lines for hours, packing into crowded polling places and protect poll workers, many of whom are old and in other high-risk groups for COVID-19.
We can make November elections safe and accessible if the Senate passes the HEROES Act Stimulus Bill. Contact Senator Rob Portman and other Republican Senators urging them to vote for it.
Sincerely,
Albert A. Gabel
Professor Emeritus
Ohio State University
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.