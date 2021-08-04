To the editor:

I am so thankful for the parents, students and staff that helped us get through the most difficult school year in our memory. COVID-19 changed everything for our schools, and we could not have gotten through it without the amazing support and dedication of our Athens City-County Health Department and our engaged community. I’m so proud of Athens County.

But now, we have the opportunity to get back to the basics. Cookouts with friends, students working in groups at school, enjoying parades and all the other fun that Athens has to offer. Our greatest tool against COVID-19 is the vaccine. It’s understandable to have questions, and I myself had many many

questions. I encourage you to reach out to the many medical professionals you know and trust. Perhaps that’s your doctor or a friend who is a nurse or your local pharmacist. Having these conversations will lead you to a better understanding of the vaccine and your risk if you do not.

I have witnessed, first-hand, the benefit of the COVID-19 vaccine through my colleagues in and out of the school building. The day that I volunteered to help the Health Department roll out the vaccine to the entire county of school staff (all districts) was one of the most inspiring things I’ve done in my

professional career. Our best possibility for a safe and full traditional school year is by increasing the vaccine rate in Athens County.

Please join me in putting an end to the pandemic by getting your vaccine. There is strength in numbers, and we all have the ability to make a difference by joining together to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Heidi Shaw

Athens, Ohio

