To the editor,
Here’s a message for Athens motorists. We are blessed to live in a beautiful region, which envelops us in fog early in the morning and late in the evening. I want to urge my fellow motorists to please use their headlights when driving in these conditions. I drive Rt .50 west into and out of town regularly where there are numerous entries to housing subdivisions. If it’s foggy or raining, it is very difficult to see vehicles entering the highway, and approaching to make turns across the highway. Please remember to use your headlights (and not the little running lights), so that you can be seen in these conditions. It’s not about you having visibility, it’s about motorists being able to see you.
Robin Todhunter
Athens, Ohio
