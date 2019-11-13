To the Editor:
In response to the political cartoon “This Modern World” that appears on page 5 of The Athens NEWS every week, written by someone with the ridiculous name (“oh, please, you can’t possibly take me seriously with a name such as ‘Tom Tomorrow’”):
I’m absolutely disgusted and appalled at this man’s opinion of our president! His comic is NOT FUNNY, nor is it appropriate to continue to grow the #FakeNews of American broadcasters, newspapers, magazines, and even the curriculums of the colleges within our country. And for your paper to print it just reminds me that I’ve unfortunately moved across the country from California to Ohio only to be bombarded with more liberalism than where I moved from.
Athens is purely socialist, I could tell right off the bat, after my first day driving into town, forced to drive at 35 MPH, then dropping to 25 MPH with PC culture flashing signs screaming at us if we drive 27 MPH!
President Trump has renewed our American Heart, not to mention changed our economy from a dead halt under Barack Hussein Obama, which created one of the largest downfalls in America.
Tell your “Tom Tomorrow” character that he’s focused on something he knows nothing about. And your liberal Athens paper is nothing but another rag, used for fireplace paper.
#TrumpIsOurHero.
Gini Gail Thompson
Guysville
I urge you all to google the name of this letter's author. It's pretty funny.
Gini, though I share your thoughts about the speed limit signs nobody obeys, and, if truth be known, if I had the money I would buy up all the speed bumps in Athens and send them to a landfill. That said, Trump the very hideous, moral and mentally incompetent, racist blowhard who every day attacks and threatens the continued existence of our Democracy as described so often and accurately in Tom Tomorrow's comic strip. But, that said, welcome to Athens, where you are free to dislike or love whatever you want, while it still lasts.
This is the most hilarious thing I've read in a long time. This kind of reads like satire, but given what we all know about Drumpf supporters, I doubt it is. Really funny though! Tom Tomorrow is a nationally-syndicated artist and a national treasure, and if you're paying attention, his comics are awesome. Maybe if you take off your Fox-News-Provided tinfoil hat you might get it?
Have fun watching the Impeachment of your hero though Gina!
perhaps you should NOT have chosen the ONE blue county out of the surrounding 27 to move to... or, perhaps texas would have been more to your liking
Dear Gini Gail, If you think Athens is socialist, you haven’t been here long enough for that last glass of California Chardonnay to wear off. Please give us a chance. Seriously. Our necks were red long before Crayola Crayons made MAGA a color.
If you don’t find the foothills of Appalachia conservative enough for your liking, a group of us plan to car pool to Jackson, Wyoming this winter and there’s room for one more. No, we wouldn’t subject you to such a liberal bastion as that, but drop you off, if you would like, in Casper. Rumor has it Darth Cheney still occupies a bunker there. Not much of a talker these days though.
Regarding speed limits, thank you very much for your Alfonso Bedoya impersonation. It was much appreciated. “Speed signs? Speed Signs? We don’t need no stinking speed signs!” None the less, speed signs are still far less expensive than using bodies as speed bumps.
Please rest well. And if you can, please have a pleasant holiday season, or any season for that matter. It sounds as if your American Heart could use it.
