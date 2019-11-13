To the Editor:

In response to the political cartoon “This Modern World” that appears on page 5 of The Athens NEWS every week, written by someone with the ridiculous name (“oh, please, you can’t possibly take me seriously with a name such as ‘Tom Tomorrow’”): 

I’m absolutely disgusted and appalled at this man’s opinion of our president! His comic is NOT FUNNY, nor is it appropriate to continue to grow the #FakeNews of American broadcasters, newspapers, magazines, and even the curriculums of the colleges within our country. And for your paper to print it just reminds me that I’ve unfortunately moved across the country from California to Ohio only to be bombarded with more liberalism than where I moved from. 

Athens is purely socialist, I could tell right off the bat, after my first day driving into town, forced to drive at 35 MPH, then dropping to 25 MPH with PC culture flashing signs screaming at us if we drive 27 MPH! 

President Trump has renewed our American Heart, not to mention changed our economy from a dead halt under Barack Hussein Obama, which created one of the largest downfalls in America. 

Tell your “Tom Tomorrow” character that he’s focused on something he knows nothing about. And your liberal Athens paper is nothing but another rag, used for fireplace paper. 

#TrumpIsOurHero. 

Gini Gail Thompson

Guysville

