To the editor,
United Campus Ministry Center recently welcomed five new members to its board. UCM has a long-term commitment to social justice work, and we are committed to continuing and strengthening these efforts well into the future.
To an extent, our commitment has been obscured by concerns surrounding the decision not to renew Lacey Roger’s six-month contract as interim director of UCM in 2021. As a matter of prudence and mutual respect, UCM has not made a public statement about this matter. As an organization, we absolutely cannot engage with third parties regarding any human resource matters that might have led to the board’s decision. UCM has reached out to Lacey Rogers, both before and since that decision, in order to help heal issues that may exist between us; but we understand that she is under no commitment or obligation to talk to or engage with us further. In any case, we sincerely wish her every success in her future endeavors.
Since its inception, UCM has sought to be a force in this region for economic, spiritual growth, and social justice initiatives. We have recruited new leadership, are undertaking a review of our practices and procedures, and enlisted the expertise and advice of professionals to assist in this transformation. We, as UCM’s board of directors, are making a public recommitment to reinvigorate UCM’s efforts in social justice work in our region, the community meals we provide, and the interpersonal resources and programs that we offer.
Barbara Harrison
Chair, United Campus Ministry
Board of Directors
