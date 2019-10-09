To the Editor:
In Fiscal Year 2020, The Trump Administration proposed a detrimental cut to the International Affairs Budget. The International Affairs Budget is an investment that implements agricultural programs to prevent hunger, fights pandemic disease, and provides emergency response after natural disasters. With less than 1 percent of the annual budget going toward foreign aid, this cut would harm not only those abroad but domestically, as well.
More than a dozen former military leaders and bipartisan leaders in Congress have spoken up against this budget proposal. It seems many people throughout our country know the importance of the International Affairs Budget, except for our friend on Capital Hill. If only telling Trump was as easy as reading a poem:
’Twas the night before Xongress, and all through the capital
All the congressmen were working toward a bill so admirable
Trump’s plans to cut foreign aid by millions
Have others worried this isn’t good for civilians
Or a children’s book:
When you provide foreign aid, people are lifted out of poverty
When people are lifted out of poverty, they become consumers
Then the American economy is boosted and jobs are created
When countries are given the opportunity to succeed, they do just that
However, new renditions of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “When You Give a Mouse a Cookie” won’t get the attention of the White House. Instead, we as constituents must make our voices heard. We must call upon our leaders to help us make the change. Understand why the International Affairs Budget is so crucial, and protect it. For our generation and the next.
Emilee Kerr
East State Street
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.