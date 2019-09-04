To the Editor:
The latest media debates are focusing on Trump’s ongoing political positions that highlight his racist beliefs. But more than that, he has a lifetime history of being a bully-boy and a serial liar. His mindless and corrosive attacks devalue and spread untrue, destructive remarks about his many targets, especially those who he thinks are a threat to himself.
Washington Post newspaper reporters have documented more than 12,000 times that Trump has told falsehoods to the public since he assumed the role as leader of our country.
During a court trial, all witnesses must take the oath to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. So only one proven lie can invalidate the witness’s whole testimony.
Does it bother anyone that Trump’s oath to the office of the presidency is being so shamelessly cheapened by him day after day after day after day, ad nauseam?
We never got upset when our guy lied. President Obama’s told some whoppers. Remember keeping your Doctor and your insurance? Remember we will all save $2000 with the ACA? There there was the Movie lie? Most recently there was the lie about, ‘Not a smidgen of scandal.’ So far as Trumps racism...I haven’t heard any. Our supercharged economy has lifted all races up to better paying jobs. He has awarded all races and has all races in his inner circle. Our side is so full of hate bitterness and rage that they believe the Russian propaganda. Some even want to go back to the terrible unemployment conditions of the past when female college grads could only find work in the bar and food service industry. Let’s be happy our American economy is so strong are people of all races are employed and making good money.
