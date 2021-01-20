To the editor,
Over the course of the past two months, I have watched as garbage of all kinds piles up on our roads, and spills out into our beautiful, biodiverse, Ohio land. This garbage doesn’t just disappear, it gets stuck in the ground, in the trees, and takes the lives of many wild creatures that have inhabited this land longer than any human being.
If this is the result of individuals littering, throwing their McDonald’s waste out of their window, then I am dumbfounded by the level of ignorance I have seen. However, I have reason to believe that there is something else going on here. Sure, I have found plenty of Mountain Dew and fast food garbage while stopping to clean up the roads, but last week I saw something that made my blood boil. The trash truck that drives my route, from the company that is supposed to adequately collect and transport trash, was driving down my road, with garbage flying out from the back hatch.
After seeing this, I’ve observed every trash truck around here more carefully, and found that many of them either have a faulty hatch, or are simply over-filled. Now, I am of the belief that plastic is unnecessary, and can’t really ever be destroyed, only reused. I wish that we all used leather, and wood, and practical materials from our world, and lived much more simply, but right now, we don’t, so the only thing we can hope for is that the trash we create is correctly transported to a location and stored, and that it does not find it’s way into our soil, only to be found by our descendants, who will wonder why there is nothing left of the beautiful world they were taught of.
If any of you reading this wish to help, it isn’t hard. Go out, and pick it up, whenever you have the time, go out and take the filth from The Ridges, Strouds Run, and all other areas where people have felt the need to leave their waste. If our trash services are not adequate, then we are the only people responsible for cleaning up our land.
So get out of your houses, let go of your egos, and help out a little, it’ll make you feel better.
Henry LaBelle
Athens, Ohio
