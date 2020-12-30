To the editor,
This is a letter addressed to the Village of Somerset.
I am writing to express my gratitude for your conduct in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining your composure and sense of community. For acting quickly and responsibly to the sudden health crisis, and for your simultaneous efforts to support the vitality of your community, you deserve praise.
You seemingly defied logic, Somerset, by actually welcoming a new restaurant and retail store in the town center! As you reflect on 2020 you can proudly recall that this past summer you safely opened the Saturday Farmers’ Market and the much-loved Somerset Memorial Park pool.
You dedicated the Dr. Mike Clouse Drive, providing better access to the Genesis Hospital. And, as if that was not enough, you came together to welcome the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for a first-time outdoor concert as part of the first annual Somerset Serenade. All the while continuing to effectively operate the Village, continue progress on a number of ongoing infrastructure projects and even repave your principal roads.
Earlier this year you felt how disruptive closing schools is, not only for the teachers, students and their families, but to our entire community. Perhaps among your most important achievements this year was the responsible and successful reopening of your schools in the autumn and providing your K-12 students the safe classroom education they want, deserve, and need.
For all of this I say three cheers for Somerset!
Finally Somerset, if I may, a note to everyone else; I suspect that many of you have made decisions along with me to hunker down and postpone or limit your holiday gatherings to protect loved ones, the heroic first responders and medical network, and to do your part in stopping the spread of COVID-19. I know that in my own heart the relatively small sacrifice of social distancing suddenly feels much heavier now that the holidays are upon us. If you are feeling particularly disappointed or sad this season... please know that you are not alone.
Despite the challenges of the season, let’s agree that we have many reasons to be grateful! Remember that both the vaccine and Spring are on their way!
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Tim Sword
Somerset, Ohio
