To the editor:
The only thing missing from your cover story regarding the Johnson Road closure by ODOT (“ODOT: La la la, we can’t hear you,” Athens NEWS, Aug. 11, 2021) was a balloon-laden pity party. You cannot convince me that the Athens County commissioners, this paper’s publisher, state Rep Edwards, the Athens school district superintendent, the Athens County engineer, and other public officials believing ODOT to be in error cannot jointly muster the political capital to block this decision not supported by the evidence, and in complete contravention to what the community wants for the benefit of the community.
Instead of individually whining to the Athens News, convene a meeting with all interested parties and head to Columbus with your local expert report in hand and raise diplomatic holy hell. Come on, folks, this one single district person at ODOT is going to back down from this unified fight, but you all have to get in unison and take the fight to them.
And do not be intimidated by the announced Shelly & Sands contract. All of you have the opportunity to shut them out of further contracts if they are going to accept this contract knowing it is not in the best interest of the community.
Bottom line, take affirmative action — you have the citizens behind you and you have an independent report which justifies your position. Someone take the lead here. Mark Cohen, you have the power of the pen. Use it here. Pick up the phone and develop a united front. You can all stop this as a team but you are going nowhere with mere whining to the Athens News. Make it happen as I will be rooting for you to show a bureaucrat within ODOT they picked the wrong fight.
Bret Adams
Dublin, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.