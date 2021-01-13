To the editor,
This is an open letter to Senator Rob Portman.
I urge you to press for the Justice Department to prosecute President Donald Trump on criminal charges. The phone conversation Trump had with Georgia Secretary of State Raffensberger clearly indicates that Trump is guilty of trying to interfere in a legitimate election, the same crime for which he was impeached.
Republicans in Congress failed to discipline this criminal when he was impeached. Your cowardice has unleashed a storm of disastrous consequences so severe that they threaten American democracy. You must reign in this beast now. Pursue criminal charges against Trump with all possible haste, or you will never be able to wash the guilt off your hands.
Senator Portman, you took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. So do it.
David Savola
Athens, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.