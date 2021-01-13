Your Letters

To the editor,

This is an open letter to Senator Rob Portman.

I urge you to press for the Justice Department to prosecute President Donald Trump on criminal charges. The phone conversation Trump had with Georgia Secretary of State Raffensberger clearly indicates that Trump is guilty of trying to interfere in a legitimate election, the same crime for which he was impeached.

Republicans in Congress failed to discipline this criminal when he was impeached. Your cowardice has unleashed a storm of disastrous consequences so severe that they threaten American democracy. You must reign in this beast now. Pursue criminal charges against Trump with all possible haste, or you will never be able to wash the guilt off your hands.

Senator Portman, you took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. So do it.

David Savola

Athens, Ohio

