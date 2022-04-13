To the editor:

I was shaken when I read The Athens News story about the former Hocking College police officer, Cecil Morrison. Shaken to learn that a policeman can fire seven shots into an unarmed citizen who is fleeing the scene of a reported domestic dispute and then argue that he had no other option. I was further shocked to learn that that officer was charged with nothing other than a first-degree misdemeanor and went on to hold another police officer position. No one living in the area of this readership should feel safe from law enforcement in such an environment.

But who appointed me to be judge and jury you may rightfully ask? I agree with you: No one! I will say, however, that I too, was trained at a police academy, and that I graduated with an advanced college degree in Criminal Justice. As for experience: I worked thirty-three years in law enforcement and safety— mostly in the industrial sector. From my training and experience I do know this: no cop anywhere is trained to shoot an unarmed fleeing person unless he/she has directly witnessed that person commit a felony crime. I also know that its rare for a prosecutor to press the appropriate charge against police officers. I will not attempt to explain the complicated and wrong reasons for this dilemma but they sum up as an indication of a serious need for extensive departmental reforms. Until that happens, we the people of this community need to know that the motto “To protect and serve” doesn’t always apply.

Luman Slade

The Plains

