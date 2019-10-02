To the Editor:
Greta Thunberg has arrived in the United States after sailing across the Atlantic out of moral responsibility, and our own Village Bakery held a climate strike on Friday, Sept. 20.
Ohio University has committed in new ways to climate policy. The first “Earth Hour” event last spring left areas on campus dark in support of decreasing our dependence on fossil fuels.
Zero-Waste football games and our bi-weekly Sustainability Film Series at the Athena also focus on tackling large-scale environmental issues such as waste reduction and education.
Additionally, the city of Athens cherishes its local businesses, greenspace and sustainability in current action and future commitments.
The time is now for climate change policy – in a climate where individuals, local businesses and nonprofits are all stepping up and committing together to combat the worst outcomes of a warming planet.
Now is the time for the representatives of Athens County, including U.S. Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, to work toward their commitments on protecting the environment and our future in Ohio. We each have a role to play; the speed and scale of meeting the climate challenge has always required global solutions with the United States doing its fair share.
The community and constituents are “Still In” to meeting global reduction needs, but we need an echoed response from our Congress on an issue we all have stake in. To famously sum, with words from Thunberg herself, “I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act. I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if our house is on fire.”
Rachel Martin
East Union Street
Athens
