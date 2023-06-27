An open letter to America:
You likely know how our power grid is running at capacity, that we as a nation are closing more power plants than we're opening, and demand for electricity continues to increase.
It doesn't take a very high IQ to see this will crash the power grid, which will immediately crash everything else. I'll skip the snarky comments about how poorly managed our electric system is. Failure to address this problem immediately will have dire consequences.
Just think for a minute what rolling blackouts will look like; Your power will be on 12 hours, and off 12 hours. Every day. Got frozen food? Got a generator? Wanna cook dinner?
I propose a three-step solution:
1) A moratorium on closing power plants. Existing plants many only shut down for maintenance and repairs. Any closed plants that are repairable must be repaired and put back online immediately. Build something better, but don't turn off what we have until you do. Remember that China is permitting two new coal fired power plants every week. Check it before you dismiss it.
2) Every state in the union must build a new power plant within two years, capable of SUSTAINED output of 2 Gigawatts or more. (Reference; Gavin plant in Cheshire generates 2.6 Gw) More populous states such as California, Florida, and Texas must build three.
3) Any state that wishes to close an existing plant must build and put online a replacement plant capable of at least double the output of the plant intended to close.
More detail should be written into the law to prevent scoundrels from perverting the intent. This policy can be revised in the future if the power grid stabilizes.
You want EVs, this is what it's gonna cost. You gotta have lots of electricity to charge those things. Those aren't electric powered cars, those are coal, nuclear, or natural gas powered cars. Hydroelectric is pretty well exploited, solar only works when and where the sun shines, wind. ... Show me a better option.
Reality Check: Call your electric provider, tell them you have a short haul trucking company, you're planning to convert your 100 trucks to EVs, and you need a new 400KW electric service. I'll bet they say you can't. Ask them why.
Sorry to have to be the Stormcrow, but somebody's gotta do it.
From that Sandy Ridge in Meigs County,
Paul Schmittauer
