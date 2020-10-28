To the editor,
During Obama’s presidency Merrick Garland was denied a hearing to be considered for the Supreme Court because, according to Mitch McConnell, an election would be coming up later that year (eight months away), Democrats needed to let the people decide by their vote for president. Now one week before an election Mitch and his fellow Republicans are imposing Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime position on the court.
Some might say, “That’s politics, Folks!”. . . and we wonder why many people in this country are disillusioned with politics and have an attitude of “Why bother voting? What I think doesn’t matter; nobody’s listening.” Trump, a man unfit for president, pretended he would listen to the unheard, and desperate, disenfranchised people wrapped their lips about the bait and hook and made him their leader. He said he would listen . . . except he didn’t. He was an inveterate liar then and continues to be.
Unfortunately, in many ways it is true that many politicians (both parties) have become so obsessed with “winning” (helping themselves and their friends to feed at the money trough) that they have lost the concept of “service” to the public.
There’s only one way to fix this mess, folks! We have to get involved and hold elected officials and government agencies accountable. Mitch and his ilk must go! And Mr. Biden, should he win, must increase the number of moderate and liberal judges on the Supreme Court and elsewhere to represent the diversity of people in this country. Contrary to what McConnell thinks, we don’t all want to be conservatives. We must vote! We must hold our elected officials accountable and call them out on their blatant misdeeds and hypocrisy and send them packing when they cease to serve the common good . . . regardless of which party they come from.
We can do better than this, but only if the public stands up against such disgusting displays of partisan politics described above. Barrett’s nomination being ramrodded through is just another instance of why there has been rapid erosion of public trust and why we should all be fearful about the future of the democracy. We must remove the lust for power from the system and replace it with a desire to serve. We can start immediately by working to remove people like McConnell and Trump from our midst.
Ron Luce
Athens, Ohio
