To the Editor:

There are plenty of impressive statistics attached to our Athens County Libraries (26,000+ items added in 2018; $3 back to the community for every $1 in taxes paid…); and there are many non-data indications of value every time you walk into any one of our seven branches.

The obvious warmth and enthusiasm of the staff, for example.

Most of our librarians are “home grown” and clearly very proud to be serving our communities.  The bulletin boards in each foyer are filled with fliers for the many and varied programs: author visits, knitting clubs, story times, computer classes, art exhibits, etc. Check out a bicycle?? How cool is that

Please vote a fervent “yesyesyes” for the Athens County library levy!

Debbie Schmieding

Athens County Loves Our Libraries, Treasurer

Athens

