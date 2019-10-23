To the Editor:

A few years ago, while answering the phone for a local nonprofit, I had a call from an elderly woman who lived out in the county. “I have no food at all in my house,” she said. “Well ma’am, the roads aren’t open right now, can you open a can of food from  your cupboard?” She sighed. “I don’t have a cupboard.” No cupboard, no food in the house. Yes, this kind of problem exists in Athens County today. 

The Meals on Wheels and group meals offered by Hocking Athens Perry Community Action work to address the food problem among our elderly. This is why I am supporting Issue 21 on the November ballot. Our seniors can receive free, home-delivered meals. The drivers can deliver, personally, up to five meals a week to low-income senior citizens in Athens County. Plus there are hot nutritious meals five days a week in the Athens Community Center and 3 Star Center in Glouster – food and fellowship.

The Meals on Wheels drivers do not just deliver and say “bye-bye.” They check on the wellness of their clients. They help with small tasks. They are on the lookout for times when the client may be having a health emergency, and take action to call for help. 

This is a renewal levy with a huge impact. Passing this levy means 157,000 meals can be made available to seniors in Athens County over a five-year period. The cost is about $8 to $16 per year for a taxpayer. The cost of one or two fast-food sandwiches means food, health and human contact for our seniors.

Please for vote for Issue 21.

Sandy Shirey

Feed Your Neighbors Committee

Brown Road

Athens

