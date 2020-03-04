To the Editor:
The office of Athens County treasurer has become increasingly important as progress over the past few years has been made collecting delinquent taxes at a time when the county needs all the resources it can get, and when the amazing success of the county’s “land bank” have turned abandoned and blighted properties into community resources and increased community value.
These accomplishments are the work of the incumbent Athens County Treasurer Ric Wasserman. I was surprised to see a primary challenge for this position. Usually, there’s some issues or conflicts or disagreements that underlie such challenges, but this time around I can’t find any issues that distinguish the candidates.
When this happens, the choice comes down to questions of character, experience, knowledge and dedication. Both candidates are of exemplary character, and their dedication to public service is beyond question.
However, only one knows deeply and firsthand what the job entails. Only one has a proven track record of phenomenal success in the very job that’s at stake. Only one has shown how the job of county treasurer can improve life in the county, win sorely needed resources, and find ways to invest in our economic development. Ric Wasserman is the one for this job.
John Glazer
Athens
