To the editor:
Here is a verse for our fathers and brothers,
To those in our families who get all their druthers,
To those who insist things go exactly their way,
Who expect to be catered to, every night, every day.
Get off your high horse and your traditional throne;
Abandon your sarcasm and your diminutive tone;
Be receptive and thoughtful at work and at home,
And remember the difference’s but one chromosome.
Acknowledge that men are advanced age-d boys,
That women are partners, not servants or toys,
That girls may grow to be both mothers and friends,
That it’s never too late to make our amends.
If fathers and sons will be kind and respect,
And remember that men’s acts are why Mary wept,
If women and girls get, by right, what they’re due,
Then the men and the boys will benefit too.
It’s righteous and proper and moral and good,
To ask for forgiveness when we degrade brotherhood;
When we injure or bruise or fall short of our goals,
Let’s acknowledge our victims and repent for our souls.
Eliot Kalman
Athens, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.