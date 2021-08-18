To the editor:

Here is a verse for our fathers and brothers,

To those in our families who get all their druthers,

To those who insist things go exactly their way,

Who expect to be catered to, every night, every day.

Get off your high horse and your traditional throne;

Abandon your sarcasm and your diminutive tone;

Be receptive and thoughtful at work and at home,

And remember the difference’s but one chromosome.

Acknowledge that men are advanced age-d boys,

That women are partners, not servants or toys,

That girls may grow to be both mothers and friends,

That it’s never too late to make our amends.

If fathers and sons will be kind and respect,

And remember that men’s acts are why Mary wept,

If women and girls get, by right, what they’re due,

Then the men and the boys will benefit too.

It’s righteous and proper and moral and good,

To ask for forgiveness when we degrade brotherhood;

When we injure or bruise or fall short of our goals,

Let’s acknowledge our victims and repent for our souls.

Eliot Kalman

Athens, Ohio

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments