To the Editor:
Bernie Sanders is a Democratic Socialist, which is a term that causes much confusion. The “Democratic” part is straightforward enough; Bernie believes in democracy just like the other candidates; after all, our country is a democracy. The “Socialist” part is more confusing. The simplest way to understand socialism is that it is an economic system that prioritizes people before profits. In other words, the needs of the American people over the profits of Wall Street corporations.
We have a number of successful examples of socialism already incorporated into our current economic system. Social Security is the most obvious example. Medicare and Medicaid are other examples of socialism. What makes socialism work is that it eliminates the profit incentive out of the transaction so that benefits go to the American people who need it and not to banks and businesses. Government is the usual provider of social(ism) services which means decisions are made based on what’s best for citizens first of all.
Some very successful examples of Democratic Socialism are to be found in many of the European countries, especially Scandinavia. In truth, their economic systems can be best described as mixed economies, which means that corporations such as Volvo, IKEA, Nokia and Lego, to name only a few, are allowed to profit in the private sector. But it’s the government-led public sector that funds a social services network for all citizens that helps provide access to basic essential needs such as health care, housing and education.
Having just returned from a visit to Scandinavia, I can attest to the fact that the quality of life for the average person there appears to be far higher than the average person here. While middle-class Americans pay almost the same amount in taxes as middle-class Scandinavians, we receive far fewer benefits in return. While we struggle with crumbling infrastructure and growing poverty and homelessness, Scandinavians do not have those problems. Perhaps the most important reason for that is that our country spends so much of our wealth fighting unnecessary wars in far-away places. The Scandinavian countries do not make that mistake.
If we are in fact concerned about the freedom and security of our country, I cannot think of a better way to accomplish that than to have a healthy, well-educated population. That means being able to receive the medical care you need without fear of going bankrupt. Or being able to go to college or trade school without running up thousands of dollars of student loan debt. This is what Bernie Sanders believes in and stands for. That’s why I am supporting him. Please consider voting for Bernie next Tuesday.
Jonathan Maffay
Athens
