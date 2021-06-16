To the editor,
The For the People Act, also known as HR1 and S1, will improve our democracy by making our election system more free, fair, and accessible to all Americans. This legislation will restore the Voting Rights Act, provide automatic voter registration and same day registration, eliminate dark money in our elections, end gerrymandering, and restore transparency in our government.The League of Women Voters of Athens County joins with organizations and businesses around the country in our enthusiastic support of the For the People Act.
As an example of much needed (and strongly supported) reform, the For the People Act would provide multiple drop boxes around Athens County, making access to the vote much easier for rural areas, seniors, and voters with disabilities. Voters could drop an absentee ballot at a remote box rather than traveling to the Board of Elections, in downtown Athens.
The US House passed the For the People Act in early March. LWVAC now calls upon our senators to support this transformative bill. Senators Brown and Portman must show their dedication to the freedom to vote. They must vote in favor of the For the People Act.
This legislation enshrines into law what all Americans know: that everyone deserves an equal voice in our democracy. The For the People Act is a huge step forward for democracy, one that LWVAC strongly supports.
The League of Women Voters of the United States is part of the Declaration for American Democracy coalition, a nonpartisan collaboration of more than one hundred and twenty-five local, state, and national organizations committed to delivering the bold reforms to our democracy that are demanded by a bi-partisan majority of voters.
Debbie Schmieding
Athens, Ohio
