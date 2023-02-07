“Somebody should do something about that.” This a sentiment we have all heard or possibly even said ourselves. It’s our way of safely advocating for something we probably believe in, but don’t believe we have the power to change. Child abuse and neglect is happening right here in our own community. Children are exposed to substance abuse, and domestic violence or they have experienced abuse themselves. This is a real problem. “Somebody should do something about that.”
The men and women of the Athens CASA/GAL Program are “doing something about that.” These compassionate community members volunteer their time to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates. They build relationships with children who have come to the attention of juvenile court because of abuse or neglect. They get to know the child and all the important adults in that child’s life to advocate for the child’s best interests in court. These CASA volunteers work alongside other child-serving professionals to fight for a child’s right to grow up in a safe, stable home.
CASA volunteers undergo a rigorous screening and application process. They complete 32 hours of pre-service training, observation of court proceedings, and shadowing prior to being sworn in to serve as a CASA. CASA volunteers come from all walks of life. Some are retired; some work full time; some are students. Some have social services or education backgrounds; some have science or history backgrounds. Some have worked with children in the past; some are learning new things every day. Despite the journey that got them here, CASA volunteers share the belief that they can “do something about that.”
The Athens CASA/GAL Program needs more volunteers and applications are currently being accepted.
If you would like to learn more about the program and how you can help, please consider attending our upcoming Informational Meetings. The first meeting will be held on February 28th, 2023 at 5:30 PM, and a second meeting will be held on April 5th, 2023 at 12:30 PM. Both will take place at the Athens Public Library (30 Home Street Athens, Ohio 45701) in the Large Meeting Room. Light refreshments will be provided.
