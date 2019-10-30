To the Editor:

I wanted to write to thank The Athens NEWS, Editor Terry Smith and especially William “Bill” Walker for the incredible four-part series he wrote about my Uncle Bernard “Bernie” Tom. It was very well done and offered great insights into what “The Greatest Generation” did to uphold not only our freedom, but the freedom of people all over the world.

It is important we not forget what those brave men and women gave to preserve ours and other democracy’s through out the free world. Bill wrote from the heart and from his own experience of being a combat paratrooper. A fitting tribute from one Athens hero to another.

The Tom family, and I’m sure the city of Athens, thank you for both this well-written account and for your service to our community.

Fred Tom

Longview Heights Road

Athens

