To the Editor:
The League of Women Voters of Athens County would like to thank The Athens NEWS and the Athens Messenger for publicizing all of the many candidate forums and candidate nights that were held during this election season. We also would like to thank all who provided space for these events, reported on these events, and video recorded them. The mission of the LWV is to provide opportunities for voters to learn about candidates and issues so that informed decisions can be made at the polls. We could not do this without partnership with all who supported our efforts.
We sincerely hope that all eligible voters will exercise their right and responsibility to vote. Democracy relies on the participation of its citizens. Please visit our website, www.athensleagueofwomenvoters.org, or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LWVAthensCounty, for links to videos of the candidate forums and candidate nights, as well as a link to the www.vote411.org website, where you can access the voter guide. The Athens City website, www.ci.athens.oh.us, also has select videos from the campaign.
Remember to vote on Nov. 5! Or, you can mail in your absentee/early ballot by Nov. 4 or turn it in to the Board of Elections by 7:30 on the 5th.
Mary Costello and Beverly Flanigan, Co-Presidents
League of Women Voters of Athens County
