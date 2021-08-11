To the editor:

As most businesses and individuals have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, arts organizations have tried to be creative while still trying to survive. The Athens County Community Singers, “a choir for all voices,” is no exception. Since most in-person concerts and events were cancelled or put on hold, ACCS determined that videos were the best viable way to continue making music and provide an artistic outlet for its members.

What has been most important in these trying times is the grant funding ACCS has received from a variety of organizations. Without Athens Foundation, the ATCO Legacy Fund and the Ohio Arts Council, Athens County Community Singers would not have been able to support its members and provide the rehearsal time and videos over the last year and a half. These organizations are supported by our local community and the state of Ohio and deserve a BIG pat on the back! Thanks!

Stephanie H. Morris, MM, MT-BC

Founder & Director, ACCS

