To the Editor:

Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) would like to extend a sincere thank you to the voters of Athens County. On Nov. 5, the Athens County Senior Services Renewal Levy was passed with overwhelming support, guaranteeing funding for Meals on Wheels and Congregate Dining for the next five years.

HAPCAP’s Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Regional Kitchen serves daily meals at our Congregate Dining sites in Athens and Glouster, helping to create a setting that fosters both community and friendship. Our Meals on Wheels drivers take those meals on the road to homebound seniors throughout the county, delivering made-from-scratch meals with a smile and a safety check.

One of our deliveries is to Jack, who spent 25 years teaching and coaching in the Nelsonville City School District. He speaks strongly to the teamwork of our staff and the supporters in our community: 

“I do think Meals on Wheels is a team effort by some very hardworking people. It’s not an easy or thanking job. In coaching, I worked on the team concept. I see that Meals on Wheels works towards a common goal to feed and take care of people.”

We could not work towards this common goal without you. Thank you for supporting senior services in Athens County and for keeping Meals on Wheels in motion.

Kelly Hatas, Executive Director

Hocking Athens Perry Community Action

Load comments