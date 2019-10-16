To the Editor:
In 1787, three men of different parties and backgrounds came together to write a series of essays. These 85 essays had one goal and that was to defend the new Constitution that had been written, a document that’s the framework of our republic. In the 231 years since then, things have changed drastically and seem not for the better. Today’s politicians are too preoccupied about winning their next election instead of dealing with kitchen-table issues that we face. Instead they have listened to lobbyists to forge backroom dealings to make the inequality divide wider each passing day.
That’s why I’m running as a representative to Congress in Ohio’s 15th District. Our citizens are tired of the fighting and hungry for change that has been promised. We have citizens working multiple jobs trying to keep food on their tables and the lights on. Others are struggling to stay alive to make sure they can afford their insulin or medication. This is the United States of America; no one should be on the verge of dying because they can’t afford their medication or be living paycheck to paycheck.
The current representative seems to be unaware of these things that are on everyone’s mind. Instead they seem to be focused on deflection or spinning of stories to protect a president and hide from their constituents.
The American people are desperate to have the second Bill of Rights that President Roosevelt envisioned for us those 75 years ago. We deserve a living wage, farmers’ rights to a fair income, health care and much more. The public has been asking for these for decadesm and the Republican Party has stopped these changes at every turn. Our friends and neighbors of this district look to Congress for help and to know their voices are heard and matter.
Well, I hear them all of them from all walks of life. A public servant is employed by the people for the people. And as of today citizens in this congressional district haven’t had that or even know who their representative is without the aid of Google. Our neighbors deserve a “Square New Deal” and a fighter for the issues and a defender of their rights and the environment.
Daniel Kilgore
Candidate for Congress OH-15
Stone Ridge Drive
Columbus
