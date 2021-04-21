To the editor:
We write to support Alan Swank’s candidacy for the Athens 4th Ward representative on Athens City Council. The election is May 4, but early voting is in progress now at the Board of Elections on Court Street.
Both of us have lived in the 4th Ward for many years, and we’ve known Alan as an active member or our neighborhood and city. Here’s why we’re supporting him:
He will bring continuous communication to residents of the ward. Most of all, he’ll listen to our concerns and represent us well on city council.
He is dedicated to ensuring that our neighborhoods are safe, clean and welcoming to all.
He will bring a responsible fiscal approach to city spending of our tax dollars.
He understands that our city is in need of affordable housing and will work toward that reality.
He understands the importance of protecting our city’s environment and is dedicated to supporting those efforts.
We urge our neighbors in Ward 4 to vote for Alan Swank on May 4. He will actively work for us.
Your usual polling place won’t be open, but you can vote at the Board of Elections or by absentee ballot. Please direct any questions to the Board at 740-592-3201.
Jan Hodson and John Barrington
Athens, Ohio
