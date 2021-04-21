To the editor,
The only contested race for Athens City Council is the Fourth Ward. Early voting has begun and voters must go to the Board of Elections or cast an absentee ballot to vote in this primary. Alan Swank is a candidate who deserves your vote.
Alan Swank will be a visible council representative in the Fourth Ward who will work with residents to listen to their concerns and take appropriate action to address their issues.
Maintaining city services and capital improvements will be a challenge for the next couple of years as city revenues can decline due to a decrease of enrollment at Ohio University and the likelihood of no additional federal stimulus dollars to shore up the city budget. Alan Swank understands the budgeting process and recognizes the need to have a common sense approach to work with city officials on budget oversight to ensure fiscal responsibility.
Alan Swank is also a progressive candidate who understands that diversity of the city is important in all aspects to create a vibrant and attractive place for residents. This includes having affordable housing for young families as well as older residents and respecting and incorporating good environmental and recreational opportunities to promote a healthy lifestyle for all ages.
A vibrant and diverse community also needs a leader who can work with local businesses to address issues and concerns. Alan Swank communicates with business leaders in the Fourth Ward to address concerns they may have and works with residents to resolve issues.
Swank is active in Fourth Ward activities, chairs the Athens Arts, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and has been active in local beautification and environmental efforts.
Alan Swank deserves our vote to represent the Fourth Ward.
Mary Abel
Athens, Ohio
