To the editor,
On Feb. 4, The Athens NEWS reported that an Ohio University Faculty Senate special committee voted 5-1 to recommend a journalism professor’s tenure not be revoked, as well as to reinstate this person to full professor.
This was after an investigation by the University’s Title IX office found this professor had sexually harassed a student and had a history of harassment with other students.
I am deeply troubled by this decision and the message it sends to the campus and the community. Your message says to survivors that if you come forward, you will not be believed, and that the systems we have in place here to protect you do not work.
To the committee members who made this recommendation and to the Ohio University Board of Trustees: Do you believe the committee’s decision is in the best interest of Ohio University and Ohio University students? Please remember that your concerns about the process do not absolve this person of his actions, nor make him safe to be around students.
I would strongly encourage you to spend some time learning more about sexual harassment, sexual assault, Title IX, trauma informed care and response, experiences of survivors, and rape culture.
It is imperative that the Ohio University campus community seek to have a better understanding of these topics, and it should be required learning if tasked with making a decision related to these topics.
To Tess Herman, Lindsay Boyle and all other survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault and domestic violence: I believe you.
Sarah Alida Webb
President, Board of Trustees, My Sister’s Place Domestic Violence Shelter
Athens, Ohio
