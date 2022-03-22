Dear Editor
I’m writing in support of the United Campus Ministry Board. I was on the board during Lacey Rogers’ last months there. She invited me to join. I was excited to meet new people, work with her again and see if there was a place for Satanic Temple within the organization.
I resigned early because I was overcommitted, but more because I realized I joined too much in support of Lacey and not because of the organization’s mission; it was not a good fit. I’m still pleased to have met the board members. It is one of the hardest-working volunteer groups I have seen, and they feel and think deeply about the work.
There has been endless commentary about UCM in the papers and on social media. What surprised me while I was on the board was how many people were talking about us, not to us.
So many community members that I respect have admonished the board members. I know most of those speaking up have board experience, so I am surprised they think the UCM Board can comment on employment issues, and I’m more surprised they seem to believe folks who volunteer their time for UCM are not acting with positive intent and the full acceptance that, societally, we all have work to do in growing out of racism.
The continuing onslaught of inaccurate information is disheartening and damaging to all parties.
This is my 15th year living and volunteering in Athens. I’ve recently changed jobs and work remotely outside the state, which gives me the privilege of withdrawing from local happenings.
I’m worried about the board members who do not have that option, about Lacey, and about this community that no longer communicates effectively or respectfully.
The UCM Board members have long histories of amazing work. It is sad to see harsh callouts instead of collaboration and understanding that situations are hard, nuanced and confidential. I’ve lost a friendship that I had hoped would continue to grow with me, I know Lacey is hurting, and I know the board members are, too.
I will end the way I started: I support the board and Lacey, and I reject the idea that those sentiments are mutually exclusive. I also appreciate and value those community members who, during my time with the board, reached out with thoughtful support, inquiry and concern.
Natalie Wilson
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.