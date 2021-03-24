Your Letters

Your Letters

To the editor,

It’s great that Ohio University won, I get it, but OU students destroying people’s cars in “celebration” makes me want to puke.

What kind of a person does that, or stands idly by and doesn’t try to stop it?

Congratulations, you made Athens look like a third-world hell hole.

Neal Lee

Albany, Ohio

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments